Kelly Brook staged some of her heated arguments with Jeremy Parisi on ‘Celebrity Race Across the World’.

Kelly and her husband Jeremy took part in Celebrity Race Across the World last year

As the cameras were constantly on the 45-year-old media personality and her 39-year-old husband during the hit BBC One reality show last year, she felt it would make good TV if they were seen to be rowing.

She admitted to Prima magazine: "Ultimately, I'm an entertainer. I'm an entertainer at heart and cameras are there. And I'd be lying if I didn't say that.

"Some of the arguments we had were genuine, and some of them we didn't really need to have.

"But I thought, 'The cameras are there, it's what they want.'"

The star thinks Jeremy was "sometimes a bit shocked" by her outbursts on the second series of the popular programme - which saw a star-studded lineup attempt to be the fastest to travel from Belem, North Brazil, to the Andes, Frutillar, Southern Chile, all without stepping on a plane.

Kelly added: "You're amped up, you're in show mode, and you're like, 'No, we need to have this conversation on camera because this is what we've signed up to do.' "

Despite "the experience", the 'Heart London' broadcaster thinks she will never do a similar reality show again.

The model said: "I've never really had cameras on me and been that exposed before, so it was new territory. It was a bit intense sometimes, but I'm happy for the experience.

"I think that was a one-off, but I think it's an amazing concept, and we did see and experience some amazing things."

TV personalities Jeff, 45, and Freddy Brazier, 20, 'Ted Lasso' actor Kola Bokinni, 32, and his cousin Mary Ellen, as well as 'BBC Radio 2 Breakfast' presenter Scott Mills, 51, and his now-husband Sam Vaughan, took part in the show with Kelly and Jeremy, and she thinks everyone had "great camaraderie".

She said: "What you don't see much of is at the weekends, when everyone gets together at the hotel. You'll have one day at a nice hotel, when you can have a glass of wine, wash your clothes and see everyone else.

"And you kind of live for those moments when you can go, 'My bus broke down. What happened to you?'

"Those moments are really special. They kept us going."