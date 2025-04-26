Kelly Brook has revealed her London marathon secret weapon.

Kelly Brook's secret marathon weapon

The 45-year-old actress and model will aim to complete the 26.2 mile race on Sunday (27.04.25) but has asked her husband Jeremy Parisi to run ahead as she likes to look at him in lycra.

She told The Sun: “Jeremy looks great in Lycra. I always tell him to run ahead. I find it a nice distraction.

"Jeremy I’m sure will carry me over the finish line if he has too.

“We have been training since October so we have to trust the process and know that we have put the work in to give us the best possible chance to finish.

“Before Christmas I was only running 2-3k before getting tired.

"7k now is a warm up so whatever happens on the day, I have made such progress in terms of my running capabilities."

And, Kelly and Jeremy have enjoyed training together.

She said: “We were both pretty strong anyway but this has definitely made us more dynamic.

"After a 25km run you feel invincible. We love to train hard and keep that up all year.

“We train a lot just to prepare ourselves for life in general you never know in our job what you’re going to be asked to do next. "

While Kelly is excited for the challenge, she admitted that training has left her with some painful injuries.

She said: "I have gone through pots of Vaseline and on Sunday I was away. I was tapering and had a quick 10k to do.

“I panicked because I left my Vaseline at home so I went without. Nothing prepares you for the chaffing! I was bleeding after 10k.”