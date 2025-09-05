Kerry Katona is enjoying an “unbelievable” sex life with her toyboy boyfriend Paolo Margaglione.

Kerry Katona's sexual chemistry with toyboy love

The 44-year-old reality TV star has been dating the 33-year-old personal trainer since meeting on Celebs Go Dating earlier this year and Kerry admitted she is besotted with Paolo and enjoying their sexual connection.

When asked by The Sun what their sexual chemistry was like, she replied: “Oh, it's f****** unbelievable. Honestly, even now I get stuck with words!

"I was adamant I wasn't interested in meeting anybody. I was not f****** interested in anybody. Honest to God,

"I was, ‘I'm doing it on my own era,’ and now when I'm not with him, I actually ache.

"Whether this works out or not, how I feel right now, I can't deny these feelings. It's electric.

“I've never felt that. I've never felt giddiness and my hands shake, it really excites me."

Kerry gushed that Paolo is “the most amazing man”.

She said: “The way he communicates. I think he's got to be the most amazing man I've ever come across. I think he's unbelievable. I think he's so insightful and such a really good soul. And just getting to know him blew me mind. He gives me butterflies, even now when I talk about him."

And, Kerry has no regrets about moving on from ex-fiancé Ryan Mahoney following their split in November after six years together,

She said: “When I split with Ryan, I think that was the making of me.

"If I'm honest, yeah. I think that was for me to step into myself.

"I wish it was the case that when you get married you stayed together forever. I tried with every marriage I had. Every one.

"I knew I was never going to marry Ryan, and I knew I was never going to have his baby. That's why we never did.

"But we were together for seven years. Seven years is a significant time."