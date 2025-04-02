Kiell Smith-Bynoe loves being approached by 'Ghosts' fans.

Kiell Smith-Bynoe is delighted that fans still talk to him about Ghosts

The 36-year-old star played the role of Mike Cooper in the hit BBC sitcom and is delighted that the public still want to talk to him about the show, even though it came to an end in 2023.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column, Kiell said: "Definitely, I mean, people just love it.

"A lot of people grew up with 'Ghosts' and it's got a multi-generational fanbase, from grandparents to younger kids who are shy to meet you because they recognise you from TV.

"Every time someone says that they enjoy the show, it really fills me with joy. When you're in this cold old house in the middle of January shooting this thing, not quite sure exactly when it's going to go out and whether the joke will resonate and then people are still quoting it years after you've done it..."

Kiell will feature in David Mitchell and Robert Webb's upcoming Channel 4 sketch show and hinted that viewers will be in for a treat when the currently untitled series reaches the screen.

The 'Stath Lets Flats' actor said: "We've gone through the writers' room, we've gone through doing read-throughs in front of the channel, then a read-through in front of all the cast and the crew, and then we get on set and it's still funny. That's important.

"There's some of these sketches that we've done maybe five or six times now. But if you are still making people laugh when you're doing it, then you know that you're onto something."

Kiell took over as presenter of the BBC show 'The Great British Sewing Bee' last year and admits that he felt "pressure" because it was the first time he had been in such a role.

He explained: "I don't really feel pressure in my work, but I did feel pressure then because I'd never presented before. I was putting pressure on myself to really prove that I could do it – but I think I did all right.

"It's similar to improv. Just chucking me in and talking to the contestants, finding out what's going on, and none of it's scripted. You don't have time to script it, it's all in the moment."