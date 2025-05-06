Kirstie Allsopp has claimed that her co-host Phil Spencer was "nervous" about her when they first met.

The 53-year-old presenter has hosted the Channel 4 property series 'Location, Location, Location' with Phil for the past 25 years and has recalled how he was concerned about her when they first met.

When asked about their first impressions of each other, Kirstie told TV Times magazine: "I made him nervous! I've never understood why people are scared of me. The question most people ask me is 'Is Phil as nice as he seems?'"

Phil, 55, recalled that he remembers meeting her at the screen test for the show.

He said: "We met on a screen test for the show. We were both working as property finders, me in south-west London and Kirstie in west London, when we were approached to make 'Location..', I thought she was great fun- and a bit mad! I had massive respect for her professional opinion from day one."

The pair are celebrating a quarter of a century of hosting 'Location, Location, Location' and explained how their working relationship continues to thrive after so many years together.

Kirstie said: "It's because we have the same ambitions and we share the same attitude to celebrity. Neither Phil nor I came into this wanting to be famous. If one of us was in it for the fame, it would be a disaster. What I love most about working with Phil is that there's no insecurity with him, no backbiting."

Phil added: "We are genuinely great friends. What's important to Kirstie is important to me. That's the main reason we've done the show for so long. Kirstie is generous and kind-hearted. When she's around, it's always lively- you never know what's going to happen!"

Previously, Phil said that he and Kirstie "love one another" and are "100 per cent friends for life."

When asked about his relationship with Kirstie, Phil told Metro: "We love one another and we probably value and treasure each other more 20 years on than we ever did. We're 100 per cent friends for life. It's a really natural relationship."

However, the TV host did admit that the pair "bicker" with one another.

He explained: "We bicker but we're close."