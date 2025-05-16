Kirstie Allsopp has revealed her most embarrassing moment while filming 'Location, Location, Location'.

Kirstie Allsopp had an embarrassing moment involving a toilet on Location, Location, Location

The 53-year-old presenter has hosted the Channel 4 property series with her co-host Phil Spencer for the past 25 years and in a one-off special to celebrate the anniversary, she recalled an awkward moment involving a broken toilet during filming.

Kirstie recalled how the lavatory wouldn't flush when she had used it whilst giving a tour of a property in Devon.

During the episode, she recalled: "I was like, 'Can someone please go get a bucket of water, I'll sort it out'. It was hell, absolute hell.

"Then three houses later I very quietly say to the property owners, 'Please can I use your loo?' And they were having work done and that loo didn't work either. God it was a nightmare."

She added: "The loo thing is the biggest issue for me and my job."

Previously, Kirstie claimed that Phil was "nervous" about her when they first met.

The pair have worked together on numerous shows for the past 25 years and she recalled how he was concerned about her at first.

When asked about their first impressions of each other, Kirstie told TV Times magazine: "I made him nervous! I've never understood why people are scared of me. The question most people ask me is, 'Is Phil as nice as he seems?'"

Phil, 55, recalled that he remembers meeting her at the screen test for the show.

He said: "We met on a screen test for the show. We were both working as property finders, me in south-west London and Kirstie in west London, when we were approached to make 'Location..', I thought she was great fun- and a bit mad! I had massive respect for her professional opinion from day one."

The pair also explained how their working relationship continues to thrive after so many years together.

Kirstie said: "It's because we have the same ambitions and we share the same attitude to celebrity. Neither Phil nor I came into this wanting to be famous. If one of us was in it for the fame, it would be a disaster. What I love most about working with Phil is that there's no insecurity with him, no backbiting."