Simon Cowell believes KSI can help Britain's Got Talent to "keep attracting the younger audience".

KSI has joined the hit TV show

The 32-year-old star has been confirmed as Bruno Tonioli's replacement on the hit TV show, and Simon's 11-year-old son Eric reportedly influenced the music mogul's decision to hire KSI.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Simon's been friends with Bruno for over 35 years and loved working with him on Britain's Got Talent.

"It was really tough knowing he had to let Bruno go because they couldn't get the filming dates to work out with his commitments on Dancing with the Stars.

"Simon is always looking for new ways to keep the show evolving and loves to get the opinion of his young son.

"Eric was a big influence for Simon in choosing Bruno's replacement. He's obsessed with him and adores him, KSI is Eric's favourite influencer.

"Plus, he's been such a hit as a guest judge and Simon recognises they need to keep the show different by moving forward to keep attracting the younger audience."

The insider noted that Bruno, 69, and KSI appeal to distinctly different demographics, and Simon is determined to attract new fans to the long-running TV show.

Simon hopes that KSI can help to "keep the show more modern".

The source continued: "Bruno was popular with the grannies, but KSI is for the youngsters.

"KSI has a huge social media presence and Simon knows how important it is to keep the show more modern."

KSI has enjoyed huge success in recent years, becoming one of the most well-known influencers in the world, and the YouTuber-turned-rapper has already revealed that he can't wait to appear on Britain's Got Talent.

KSI - who has also enjoyed success as a boxer - said: "I’m so grateful and happy to be a part of the Britain’s Got Talent team for another season.

"I had such a good time last year and I can’t wait to see some more top talent.

"I’m full of energy, ready to go, and can’t wait to make this the most entertaining BGT season ever. Let’s do this."