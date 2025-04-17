Kym Marsh will never marry again.

Kym Marsh vows never to marry again

The 48-year-old actress has sworn off tying the knot again after recently splitting with toyboy boyfriend Samuel Thomas - who is 19 years her junior.

When speaking about her new play, which is set in the seventies, Kym - who has been married three times - told The Independent newspaper: "You were expected to get married back then. It was almost a little girl’s dream.

"But not for Kym Marsh. I’ve been married three times, and three times it’s not gone well – so no more for me. Three strikes and I’m out."

Kym went on to insist that her career decisions are not based on her love life or her age.

She said: "Sorry you think that the decisions in my life are based on how old I am and who I've broken up with.

"I mean, even when I've been doing interviews for jobs, people have asked me about my love life. I actually said to someone once, 'tell me about your love life'. It's just nonsense."

Kym was married to 'EastEnders' actor Jack Ryder from 2002 to 2009 and 'Hollyoaks' star Jamie Lomas from 2012 to 2014.

She married third husband Scott Ratcliff in 2019 after four years of dating but the couple split up 19 months after tying the knot.

Meanwhile, Kym is a grandmother to Teddy, five, through her daughter Emilie and two-year-old Clayton via her son David - both of whom she has with ex-partner Jack Cunliffe.

She is also step-grandmother to Polly - who is the daughter of Emilie's husband Michael Hoszowskyj - and has a 14-year-old daughter, also named Polly, with her ex-husband Jamie.

The former pop star first found fame through the television talent show 'Popstars' when she was selected to be part of the band Hear'Say in 2001.

In the years that followed, she became most notable for her role as Michelle Connor in the ITV1 soap opera 'Coronation Street', a part she played from 2006 until 2019.