Kym Marsh would not want to be a teenager in 2025.

Kym Marsh

The 48-year-old currently plays school canteen worker Nicky Walters on BBC school drama 'Waterloo Road' and has just tackled an endometriosis storyline with her on-screen daughter Tonya (Summer Bird).

Kim thinks being a teenager now with the intrusiveness of social media added to a tricky time in a girl's life due to puberty is harder than ever and she's pleased she grew up in the 1980s when times were simpler.

When asked whether she would like to be a teenager these days, she told Inside Soap magazine: "Absolutely not! I always say this. I have a teenage daughter- she's almost 14, going on about 25. But the way I look at the years, I would not want to grow up in this era. I was happy in the '80s, riding my BMX, and just being oblivious to stuff."

Kym's character on the show - which she joined two years ago - is a single mum to daughter Tonya who has been taking non-prescribed pills to manage her endometriosis pain.

In this week's episode, Tonya is hospitalised because of the gynaecological issues going on rather than taking the pills and Kym feels that it is an important storyline to cover.

She added: "This show is brilliant because we're there to entertain people, but when we hit issues like this one, it really does get people talking. It went bonkers on Instagram last series. There were so many people going 'That's happening to me' or 'I didn't get diagnosed until I was 30'. You realise how many people are suffering. Summer has done it brilliantly. I'm so proud of my girl!"

Talking about working with her on-screen daughter, she said: "It's been absolutely beautiful for me. I've worked with Summer for the last three years, and she just seems to have grown up in front of me. It's such a pleasure to watch. I really am like a proud mum!"

The soap legend - who was in 'Coronation Street' for 14 years prior to 'Waterloo Road' - also shared that with the 20th anniversary of 'Waterloo Road' coming up, she thinks the show is still engaging for viewers because it is very current.

She said: "It's always so current. It's fun but it also tackles some very serious subjects. It has something for everyone, and the cast and crew all get on very, very well. It's a great family to be a part of."