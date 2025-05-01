'Emmerdale' and 'EastEnders' lead the British Soap Awards 2025 shortlist with each show receiving 13 nominations.

Lacey Turner at the 2016 British Soap Awards

The two soaps have eclipsed rivals 'Coronation Street' and 'Hollyoaks', with those two programmes getting 11 nominations each.

The Viewer Voted Categories include Best British Soap, Best Leading Performer, Villain of the Year and Best Comedy Performance.

The nominees for Best Leading Performer are Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater, 'EastEnders'), Kellie Bright (Linda Carter, 'EastEnders'), Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle, 'Emmerdale') and Beth Cordingly (Ruby Miligan, 'Emmerdale').

And the public has a tough choice when it comes to Villain of the Year with Calum Lill (Joel Deering, 'Coronation Street'), Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar, 'EastEnders'), Ned Porteous (Joe Tate, 'Emmerdale') and Tyler Conti (Abe Fielding, 'Hollyoaks') to choose from.

The Best Comedy Performance category includes Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, 'Coronation Street'), Patsy Palmer (Bianca Jackson, 'EastEnders'), Nicola Wheeler (Nicola King, 'Emmerdale') and Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra McQueen, 'Hollyoaks').

The ceremony, which first began in 1999, was rested in 2024 but is back with Jane McDonald hosting the ceremony at the Hackney Empire in London on Saturday 31 May, and it will air on ITV1 and ITVX in a primetime slot in June.

As well as a host of Panel Voted Categories the winners of the Outstanding Achievement Award and The Tony Warren Award will be announced on the night.

The British Soap Awards 2025 will celebrate a mammoth year in soap opera, looking back on 12 months of mystery, make-ups, break-ups, trials, tribulations and tears.

It was an incredible year which saw Helen Worth depart 'Corrie' as her character Gail Platt moved to the South of France after 50 years on the cobbles, 'EastEnders' celebrated its 40th anniversary on air, 'Hollyoaks' leapt a year into the future unveiling explosive new twists, and in 'Emmerdale', a dramatic limousine crash into a frozen lake left viewers stunned.

Voting for the Viewer Voted Categories is now open via the British Soap Awards website and will close at 5pm on Friday 30 May.

British Soap Awards 2025 full list of nominations:

Viewer Voted Categories:

Best British Soap:

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Best Leading Performer:

Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater, EastEnders)

Kellie Bright (Linda Carter, EastEnders)

Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle, Emmerdale)

Beth Cordingly (Ruby Miligan, Emmerdale)

Villain of the Year:

Calum Lill (Joel Deering, Coronation Street)

Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar, EastEnders)

Ned Porteous (Joe Tate, Emmerdale)

Tyler Conti (Abe Fielding, Hollyoaks)

Best Comedy Performance:

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Patsy Palmer (Bianca Jackson, EastEnders)

Nicola Wheeler (Nicola King, Emmerdale)

Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Panel Voted Categories:

Best Family:

The Platts (Coronation Street)

The Slaters (EastEnders)

The Dingles (Emmerdale)

The Osbornes (Hollyoaks)

Best Dramatic Performance:

Peter Ash (Paul Foreman, Coronation Street)

Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell, EastEnders)

Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle, Emmerdale)

Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne, Hollyoaks)

Best Single Episode:

Mason's death (Coronation Street)

Phil's psychosis: the Mitchells in 1985 (EastEnders)

April's life on the streets (Emmerdale)

Hollyoaks time jump (Hollyoaks)

Best On-Screen Partnership:

Alison King and Vicky Myers (Carla Connor and Lisa Swain, Coronation Street)

Rudolph Walker and Angela Wynter (Patrick and Yolande Trueman, EastEnders)

William Ash and Beth Cordingly (Caleb and Ruby Miligan, Emmerdale)

Nathaniel Dass and Oscar Curtis (Dillon Ray and Lucas Hay, Hollyoaks)

Best Newcomer:

Jacob Roberts (Kit Green, Coronation Street)

Laura Doddington (Nicola Mitchell, EastEnders)

Shebz Miah (Kammy Hadiq, Emmerdale)

Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne, Hollyoaks)

Best Storyline:

Paul's battle with MND (Coronation Street)

Phil Mitchell: Hypermasculinity in crisis (EastEnders)

Belle and Tom - Domestic Abuse (Emmerdale)

Sibling sexual abuse (Hollyoaks)

Best Young Performer:

Will Flanagan (Joseph Winter-Brown, Coronation Street)

Sonny Kendall (Tommy Moon, EastEnders)

Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor, Emmerdale)

Noah Holdsworth (Oscar Osborne, Hollyoaks)

Scene of the Year:

Mason's death (Coronation Street)

Angie Watts' shock return (EastEnders)

Amy's deathly plunge reveals a grisly secret (Emmerdale)

Mercedes confronts her mortality (Hollyoaks)

The winners of the Outstanding Achievement Award and The Tony Warren Award will be announced on the night.