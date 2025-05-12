Lacey Turner refuses to dress her three kids in designer clothes because no one should "be ashamed" of "being frugal".

Lacey Turner has opened up about parenting

The 'EastEnders' star, 37, is mother to two daughters - Dusty and Gypsy - and a son named Trilby with her husband Matt Kay and she's now insisted parents shouldn't worry about spending more money than necessary on their children - because people shouldn't have to "save up to be parents".

She told The Sun newspaper: "The world today leads you to believe that the most expensive option is the best option, but that's not the case.

"I want people to know that being frugal is nothing to be ashamed of, it's a skill.

"We don't dress our children in designer clothes, it's perfectly okay to dress your children in high street clothes. It's crazy in the world we're living that people are saving up to be parents.

"Being a parent is one of the most amazing things that can happen that are lucky enough to be parents, it's natural thing for most people to want to be a parent, so why aren't we making it normal, easy and open and honest as possible."

She went on to reveal she often turns to advice given to her by her grandmother, adding: "You want what is best for them, you want them to have the best nutrients they can have, you want them to watch the programmes they are going to learn from and not a load of rubbish ...

"My nan always used to say to me, she's very old school ... she used to say 'as long as they have a full belly, clean clothes and they're loved, that's all that matters', as long as you're doing your best, then that's good enough."

Lacey - who is best known for playing Stacey Slater on 'EastEnders' - has been married to Matt since 2017.

The actress previously opened up about her struggle to become a mother after suffering several miscarriages.

During an appearance on the 'Happy Mum Happy Baby' podcast, she explained: "We tried for so long and it just didn’t happen and I thought okay, I didn’t realise it was such a small window, you just don’t really think about that.

"And then I started to have miscarriages and that’s when you go … I remember the first one, it was just terrible. I remember laying on the bed and I was just uncontrollably sobbing.

"But I had this weird thing like: 'Why are you crying? Why are you so sad for something you didn’t know? Something that is barely there.'

"I think actually the part of it is the shock of: 'This is actually happening to me'."

She is now a mother-of-three, but Lacey revealed the miscarriages did impact her pregnancies because it made her feel very supersticious.

Lacey explained: "It was terrifying and it did take away the excitement of being pregnant. Even with [third child] Gipsy, my mum would say: ‘Can we buy stuff now?’ It would be like 34 weeks, well no you can’t, didn’t buy anything, didn’t have anything.

"The third time it was easier, I still didn’t buy anything. I made up these superstitions in my head that became really massive. Like if I brought the pram in the house, the baby would die, or whatever it was."