The last motorbike Dave Myers rode has raised thousands for charities at auction.
'The Hairy Bikers' star died in February 2024 aged 66, following a two-year cancer battle, and the 2023 BSA Gold Star he used in his last series for the cooking and motorcycling TV show - which also starred Si King - sold for £15,800 after it went under the hammer at H+H Classics in Solihull, West Midlands.
Money raised from the auction will be going to CancerCare, NSPCC Childline and The Institute of Cancer Research - all of which were "close to Dave's heart".
Dave's 58-year-old wife and widow Liliana is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "I'm delighted that Dave's bike has found a new home and raised proceeds for charities close to Dave's heart.
"It's a special motorbike with some special memories, and I hope the new owner will love riding it as much as Dave did."
According to BBC News, the motorbike - of which type was first produced in 1938 - was on display at the National Motorcycle Museum, alongside the late star's riding uniform.
Jason Woodcock - the organiser of the annual Dave Day event, which began in 2024 and saw £127,000 be raised for charity by the biking community as they travelled from London to Barrow in memory of the TV presenter - hopes the motorbike's new owner will ride next to him at a future event.
He told BBC News: "Whoever you are if you bought that bike, I expect you to be riding next to me on Dave Day."
Liliana - who is a hypnotist - admitted in February 2025 that she still found Dave's loss "challenging and painful" - but she still feels him protecting her from above.
Liliana - who has penned the book 'Dave and Me - Life With and Without My Hairy Biker' - told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Loss is hard.
"Having to learn how to live with it is challenging and painful at times.
"He's been with me every day all along this year, I could feel his presence very clear.
"Some days I felt protected by an invisible force, other days I felt his hand on my shoulder.
"I've been guided by him to do things I never thought I would do."
