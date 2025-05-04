LeAnn Rimes has quit 'The Voice' after just one series.

The 'Can't Fight the Moonlight' hitmaker has stepped down from the panel of the talent show in order to focus on her career in America, including serving as a mega-mentor with Sheryl Crow on the US version of 'The Voice.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “LeAnn loved her time on the UK show, but wants to focus on her career in the States.

“She was hugely popular with cast and crew and everybody loved having her as part of the team.

“Bosses are currently on the lookout for another female singer to join the all-star line-up, they haven’t made a decision just yet but are having conversations.

"Producers know they’ve had some amazing names so far, from Olly Murs to Anne-Marie, so they want to secure someone who will cause a lot of excitement around the show and bring a new energy to the competition.”

According to the outlet, McFly's Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher will return again as a duo, alongside show veterans Will.I.Am and Sir Tom Jones, but a spokesperson for the programme declined to comment.

The news comes shortly after Danny admitted he and Tom were hoping to be asked back for another series.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column: "Fingers crossed we'll be back on 'The Voice'.

"Me and Tom have a real passion for it, and I think people could see that."

Tom added: "'The Voice' is a fantastic show.

"I feel very lucky that I got to be part of it. We had a brilliant time.

"I got to share my advice and stories. I have 21 years of experience, and if that's useful to someone, then that's great.

"I would love to do another series."

The 'All About You' hitmakers were the winning coaches last year with their act Ava Mannings - who they mentored on the show - taking the victory, and they have kept in contact with Ava since her win to offer their support and guidance.

Danny said: "It wasn't just about mentoring acts during the show, but also afterwards.

"The aftercare is important. We really want Ava to do well."