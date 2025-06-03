Lee Mack asked to take home a sex robot's head after 'Not Going Out' filming.

The 56-year-old comedian - who created, writes and stars in the iconic BBC sitcom - has opened up on his bizarre request after having an X-rated guest star for an episode in the upcoming 14th series.

He's quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "After filming, I said, 'Can I keep the head?

"'I don't want the rumour going around that I insisted on keeping the sex doll. Can I just have its head?'

"Then I realised, that's far worse, I don't want that rumour going around! I've got it at home."

In one of the new episodes, his character Lee accidentally brings home a sex robot - but there were logistical issues with the racy prop.

He said: "There have been so many documentaries about these things on TV and let me tell you, robotic sex dolls are very hard to get hold of.

"We had to get an actor to do it with a mask on. But it just didn't work. You could see her breathing.

"In the end, they had to make a robot, and we used this robot, and it was brilliant. It moved its head, it moved its mouth, it moved its eyes. I was in a double act with a sex robot!"

The upcoming run will see a time jump for Lee and Lucy (Sally Bretton), as well as a slight change in format with the action for each episode taking place in a 30-minute window.

The synopsis reads: "Series 14 now rolls the story on several years again, with the couple moving away from their suburban 'empty nest' and finding plenty of time to focus on each other... what could possibly go wrong? (Spoiler: quite a lot!)."

Besides 'Doll', other episodes include 'House Move' when Lee "asks to use the loo, causing unwanted tension with the vendor", and a holiday gone wrong in 'Campervan'.

In 'Oasis', the couple "start to blame in each other" as they miss out on tickets for the band's reunion show, 'Dragon Castle' sees them "on the set of a famous TV mini-series', and 'Hotel Room' features Lee trying to "take advantage of all the hotel's complimentary services".

'Not Going Out' returns to BBC One at 9pm on June 13.