Leigh Francis has given an update on his future in television

The 52-year-old star - who is best known for fronting outrageous panel show Celebrity Juice as his alter ego Keith Lemon - has revealed he hasn't been shopping around new TV ideas for "ages" and has even been turning down offers.

He told fans in an Instagram Live: "I don't know when I'll be on TV again.

"I turned something down this morning. I haven't pitched any ideas for TV shows in ages.

"If I do and someone likes it then I'll be back but if I don't, I won't."

Leigh also slammed people who call him Keith rather than his actual name, admitting is "p***** him off".

He ranted: "It's not my name, I keep saying it... my name is Leigh. You might as well call me Tony."

While the comedian rubbished the idea of bringing back his show Through The Keyhole - which he said "will never happen" - he'd be more open to a sketch show if it wasn't for the constant backlash.

He explained: "It's gone mad, you can't make anything without it upsetting people.

"If you think you're gonna be offended you shouldn't watch but I can't be bothered to get into this deep conversation."

Meanwhile, last year Leigh dismissed calls for a Bo Selecta! comeback, having played celebrity-obsessed Avid Merrion in the sketch show from 2002 until 2009.

He said on another Instagram Live: "It'll never happen. I guess that's because of society, but it will 100% never happen. It's a shame."

And Leigh previously claimed Celebrity Juice was axed because "nothing is acceptable any more".

He told The Sun newspaper: "Just as fashion and flared trousers have come back round however many times, comedy tastes change.

“Now, nothing is acceptable any more — we had ‘the rules were the rules’ in past times, and they’re ­different now, so of course there are things back then that you wouldn’t do any more.

“You don’t set out to offend anyone, you just set out to make people laugh, but for me, now when I come up with an idea, it has to be a straight one, with just a bit of silliness."