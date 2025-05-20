Lesley Joseph was “relieved” when ‘Birds of a Feather’ ended due to drastic lifestyle changes it forced on her.

Lesley Joseph was relieved when Birds of a Feather ended

The 79-year-old played Dorien Green in the BBC One-then-ITV1 sitcom, which stopped in December 2020.

And Lesley was glad ITV pulled the plug on 'Birds of a Feather' because she had to maintain a slender figure, as well as stay upright in six-inch heels for 32 years to play her "original tart with a heart" alter ego.

Lesley - who inferred the show will never come back as Lesley has put Dorien "to rest" - told Woman's Own magazine: "['Birds of a Feather' ending] actually came as a relief.

"I wouldn't have wanted to see Dorien with a Zimmer frame, bless her heart.

"I lived with her for 32 years, but I think I've laid her to rest now - albeit rested with her heels.

"Keeping my weight down to play Dorien was not easy. She had to be an absolutely skinny bean."

But despite the challenges Lesley had to tackle to play Dorien in the show - which followed two sisters, Tracey Stubbs (Linda Robson) and Sharon Theodopolopodous (Pauline Quirke), who move in together next door to Dorien after their spouses are arrested for armed robbery - she will always cherish the role.

Lesley said: "I'll never regret playing Dorien.

"She was such a wonderful part of my career, and had she not happened, I might have gone in a very different direction.

"Dorien opened so many doors for me, and I loved playing her, she was a great comic creation."

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2016 contestant has been working in showbusiness for over seven decades, on-screen and on stage, but despite still being "ambitious", Lesley always questions how much longer she has left in the industry.

She admitted: "At my age, I don't know how much longer I have left in this business.

"I'm still ambitious, but I know my time is limited.

"The fact I can cross-fertilise between all the genres means that I am not stuck waiting for one type of job to come along.

"I'm not Dame Judi Dench, and I've never achieved greatness in any one sphere - but I've done well in lots.

"I can always turn my hand to something else - that has given me longevity."

Lesley's 'Birds of a Feather' co-star Pauline, 65, was diagnosed with dementia in 2021 and went public with her condition in January 2025.

In a statement Pauline's husband of 29 years Steve Sheen said: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of dementia in 2021.

"Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

“We are deeply grateful for the support of her peers, the public and the dedicated staff and Principals at PQA

“We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period. Pauline just wants to spend time with her family, children and grandchildren.”