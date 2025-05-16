Chris McCausland has declared there are "no limits" to what disabled people can achieve.

Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Chris McCausland

The 47-year-old actor-and-comedian was the first blind contestant to compete on BBC One ballroom competition 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2024 and he went on to win the Glitterball Trophy with his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell, 36.

Chris says it is an "honour" to represent those with disabilities on mainstream television and hopes he is an example to people that those with physical challenges can do anything they put their mind to.

The stand-up comic - who lost his sight because of a rare genetic condition called retinitis pigmentosa - told the Metro newspaper: "It really is an honour to represent those of us with a disability on one of the biggest shows on the telly.

"There are no limits to what we can do. Although, I do have somebody else do the driving on tour ['Yonks!']."

Chris was the winner of the Celebrity Role Model gong at the Scope Awards on Thursday (15.05.25).

The recipients of awards were those individuals trying to create an equal society for disabled people.

Shani Dhanda, head judge, told the Metro: "Each nominee is making a huge difference to improve disabled people's lives, remove barriers and transform attitudes.

"Our winners demonstrate the tireless work being done to end disability inequality in so many aspects of society - from local community groups, to national television stars and social media sensations.

"It's an especially challenging time to be a disabled person in the UK.

"That makes it more important than ever for our community to come together to recognise and celebrate those who are striving for an equal future where disabled people can thrive and be themselves."

Chris and Dianne won the BAFTA Television Award for Memorable Moment for their waltz to You'll Never Walk Alone on May 11.

Dianne - who picked up the award on her own at the Royal Festival Hall, London, because Chris was on stage in Warrington during his latest comedy tour 'Yonks!' - said in her acceptance speech: "In one minute and 30 seconds of a dance, I feel like this told such a story. A story of hope, determination, resilience and vulnerability, all in that one minute 30.

"This moment meant so much to the both of us, so I'm just so thrilled that we have this."

Chris added: "Me and Dianne only went and won a BAFTA today! I'm very proud of Dianne - her speech was amazing.

"I'm in Warrington - I've had two shows here today, and these shows are shows that I cancelled to do 'Strictly' in the first place, so I couldn't exactly cancel them a second time just to go to the BAFTAs, could I?"