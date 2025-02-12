Lisa Riley wants to tick 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' off her bucket list.

Lisa Riley wants to do another ITV show

The 48-year-old 'Emmerdale' actress - who plays Mandy Dingle on the soap - has been asked to go Down Under and spend weeks living in the jungle for the iconic ITV reality show in the past, but she has now set herself the goal of doing it before turning 50 in 2026.

She told Woman's Weekly magazine: "'I'm A Celebrity...[Get Me Out Of Here!]' is something I would do before I turned 50 as a test for myself.

"They ask me most years, and I wouldn't rule it out."

If she was to appear on the show, her beloved character would need to take a break from 'Emmerdale'.

Lisa, who will be celebrating 30 years since Mandy made her appearance on the soap in July, has been involved in some big storylines throughout her time in the Dales, but next week could see Mandy get in trouble as a night out turns into a tragedy.

Teasing what is in store - including residents being left for dead and someone trapped underneath a frozen lake desperate to get out - she said: "It's party night. All the girls are glammed up but things go wrong.

"A huge row breaks out in the boys' limo, and there's utter chaos in the girls' limo, and both cars separately swerve off the road.

"They're both packed with people, and one of them crashes onto a frozen lake ... The crash means that dear, dear friends of mine will be leaving the show, which is always sad."

As well as celebrating three decades in 'Emmerdale', August 2025 will mark 10 years since Lisa gave up alcohol.

She admitted: "Both of them I'm insanely proud of; it's a massive year ... Drink numbs everything.

"The old me would go to a party that I didn't want to go to and get really drunk because I didn't want to be there, and I was bored. I'd rather be at home with my partner Al.

"I don't want to sound like an old nana, but that's the gospel truth. I was probably having a bottle too many. Now, it's not a part of my life. I don't need it, and I don't want it."