Lisa Riley sought therapy after Robin Windsor's death.

The 'Emmerdale' actress was devastated by the loss of her best friend, former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Robin last year and turned to counselling to help her deal with his death.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Lisa, 48, shared: "I’d never had therapy since losing my mum in 2012. However, with Robin, I had to start having therapy. It really does work. I lost mum, then Robin, and two and half months after Robin we lost my aunt suddenly when she was on holiday. She died having dinner. It was awful."

Robin, 44, who partnered with Lisa on 'Strictly' in 2012 was tragically found dead in a London hotel room on 18th February 2024.

Speaking about their close relationship, Lisa said: "I lost my best friend. I'm so lucky with our dressing room crew at work. Without those girls, some days, I wouldn't be able to carry on. I put the wig on, the make-up and the costume and be funny, but my heart's hurting. My husband-to-be Al has been amazing, but yes, I lost my gay best friend. He and I were Velcro together.

"I put Mandy Dingle's lashes on and kept going – that's exactly what I did with my mum. That was my coping mechanism."

Last June, while presenting at the British LGBT Awards, Lisa paid tribute to Robin, saying: "I wish he was here, he should be on my arm covered in sparkles and having a ball, but the energy he had is imprinted on my heart. He would be shining down and laughing at us. His vibrancy, energy, and zest for life was out there for everyone to see. He wasn't a hidden gay man, he was a proud, proud gay man."