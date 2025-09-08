Judi Love, Gethin Jones and Angela Scanlon form a new star-studded line-up of Pointless co-hosts.

Judi Love is joining Pointless as a co-host

BBC Radio 2 broadcaster Trevor Nelson, Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestant Angela Rippon and The Apprentice: You're Fired host Tom Allen will be presenting the upcoming new series of the hit BBC game show with Alexander Armstrong.

Alexander, 55, said: "I am over the moon knowing I get to work with such brilliant co-hosts.

"I cannot wait to get going and have them all keep me, and the contestants, fantastically on our toes."

Alexander fronted Pointless from 2009 to 2022 alongside Richard Osman - who sat at a desk behind a laptop and provided additional data and trivia about the correct answers given by the eight contestants, who are in pairs.

After Richard, 54, left the show - which sees contestants guess the most obscure answers to questions in a bid to win the coveted Pointless trophy and a cash prize - Alexander has been joined by a raft of celebrity guest hosts, and now it is the turn of six new stars to fill Richard's "hot seat".

Loose Women panellist Judi, 45, said: "I am so excited to be hosting with Alexander Armstrong.

"It’s such a fun show full of crazy facts and a lot of laughter.

"I've watched Pointless so many times (and even come up as a question!), so to be sitting in the famous sidekick seat is brilliant!"

Morning Live host Gethin, 47, cannot wait to find out what is on Richard's laptop and help with Welsh pronunciations.

He said: "It’s become one of the most famous chairs on television, and I’ve ALWAYS wanted to know what is actually on that laptop!

"It’s the perfect scenario, playing along but knowing all the answers … or least the best of the right answers!

"I will be excellent at Welsh pronunciations; Alexander will have the rest covered."

Angela Scanlon - who hosts the Get a Grip podcast with 37-year-old reality TV star Vicky Pattison - joked that it is the first game she has done where she will know all of the answers to the questions.

The 41-year-old TV presenter quipped: "This will be the first time in the history of any game that I, Angela Scanlon, will know all the answers.

"Actually, it’ll be the first time I know any of the answers.

"Prior to doing Pointless, I asked my agent to make me sign a document to swear I would never agree to appear on a public gameshow again; it was after the Mr Tumble incident, but perhaps this will help us all forget."

Meanwhile, Trevor - who has won Pointless Celebrities, which also sees Richard reprise his co-host role - was "pleasantly surprised" to be asked to present the show alongside Alexander.

The 61-year-old DJ said: "As a former Pointless champion, I’ve had the pleasure of competing on one of my favourite quiz shows.

"So, when I was given the opportunity to step onto the other side of the questions, I was pleasantly surprised. I have a fond appreciation for the team, and I hope I do the role justice."

Fellow Pointless Celebrities alumni Angela Rippon, 80, joked she is pleased she does not have to think of the answers to the questions this time round.

She said: "What a great gig!

"Sitting in the 'Hot Seat' on Pointless and working with Alexander Armstrong. That’s a TV double whammy."

Angela quipped:"And having appeared on the programme as a contestant, it’s good to know that this time I won’t have to wrack my brain for the answers - because they will all be written down for me!

"I can’t wait."

And Tom, 42, joked he cannot wait to find out the magic behind Pointless.

He quipped: "I can't wait to find out how they move the contestants off the steps so quickly!"

The BBC is thrilled with the new celebrity co-host line-up for Pointless - which is produced by Remarkable Entertainment.

Caroline O'Neill, BBC’s Assistant Commissioner, Daytime and Early Peak, said: “The Pointless celebrity co-host chair is a wonderful way to celebrate our fantastic and dynamic home-grown talent, we can’t wait to see the glitter and glitz that each co-host brings to the Pointless table and hope that our audiences enjoy the show as much as we do!”

Equally as excited, Laura Turner, Executive Producer, Remarkable Entertainment, added: "We are very excited to welcome more fabulous faces to the Pointless family.

"It's so enjoyable to see people putting their unique stamp on the co-host role and making it their own.

"We love making this show and can’t wait to get into studio and get cracking!”

Pointless broadcasts weekdays on BBC One at 5.15pm, with all episodes available to watch on BBC iPlayer.