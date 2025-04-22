Katie Piper has been accused of being "addicted to Botox".

Katie Piper has been accused of being 'addicted to Botox' 17 years after she became the victim of an acid attack

The 41-year-old presenter was subjected to an acid attack orchestrated by her ex-boyfriend in 2008 and has undergone numerous bouts of reconstructive surgery since, but as she filmed 'Locked Up In Louisiana' for U, she visited a New Orleans prison and received abuse from some of the inmates who were unaware of her past.

She told Radio Times: "Some of them shouted stuff like, ‘Hey lady, are you addicted to Botox?’ or ‘Slow down on the plastic surgery.

"They didn’t know what had happened to me."

The 'Loose Women' star - who previously fronted 'Katie Piper's Jailhouse Mums' - insisted that anyone can be "one bad day away" from a prison sentence and no one has any idea what is going to happen in life.

She said: "We’re all one bad day away from being locked up. You don’t know what’s going to happen to you in life and who’s going to harm you – and how you’re going to react when somebody harms you."

However, Katie recalled receving "really horrible abuse" from some of the prisoners who she met during the production of the series and found it all to be "so cruel" at the time.

She told the Mail on Sunday: "I got some really horrible abuse, it was awful. I was told 'You look like a monster' by someone one night. It's so cruel. Then someone else said, 'Thank goodness for make-up!"

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant was left blind in one eye following the attack and just months before she decided to opt for a prosthetic eye, she felt compelled to speak out when a troll made a nasty comment about her face.

Someone decided to question "where is your nose?" below one of her Instagram pictures.

Responding, Katie wrote: "Being pulled into my face by thick scar tissue. It's incredibly painful."

The user then suggested that she jump out of a window to "ease" her "suffering".

Calling out the social media user, the former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star wrote on Instagram: "After completing my run this morning, feeling already depleted because of my bad time, I opened my phone to this.

"I can handle most things, but sometimes it adds to an already heavy load you are carrying. You never know how people are feeling, what they're going through, how their days are and even if you did, the only person we're judging because of this comment, is you.

"I wouldn't usually call this out so personally, but this is beyond anything even I can handle. This behaviour should always be called out, people need to do better."