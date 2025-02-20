Nadia Suliaman has been fired on 'The Apprentice'.

Lord Sugar has fired Nadia Suliaman

The 36-year-old businesswoman has been fired by Lord Sugar after she failed to make a profit as her team's project manager.

Reflecting on her early exit from the show, Nadia told MailOnline: "I was absolutely gutted. I feel like I should have gone further and ultimately pushed myself more."

Lord Sugar held Nadia responsible for her team making a £73.40 loss during the latest challenge.

Despite this, Nadia doesn't regret adopting a tough approach to negotiations.

She said: "I could have taken a step back, but you have to be true to yourself and do what you think is right. It's a competitive environment and it's hard work and you're under pressure.

"I'm one of these people that when I go in with something and I make a decision, I'm very much that when I'm in, I'm fully in. There's no messing about and what you see is what you get."

Nadia wouldn't change her approach, even if she was afforded a second chance on the TV show.

She explained: "it's just not my personality.

"I have been thinking about this for the last couple of weeks. This could have gone one of two ways. I could have been a candidate and lasted four weeks and people might not have even known my name or who I am.

"I might not have got any airtime and people might have thought, who is this girl? And I would have done all that filming, gone through all the effort for nothing.

"I'm so glad that at least people know my name."

What's more, Nadia is convinced that she'll soon bounce back from her disappointment.

She said: "This won't be the end of Nadia Suliaman - I can tell you that."