Ross King is the latest celebrity joining Strictly Come Dancing.

The Los Angeles Correspondent for ITV's Lorraine and Good Morning Britain was the 13th contestant confirmed for the upcoming series of the BBC's Latin and ballroom dance show.

Ross, 63, said in a statement: "From the bright lights of Hollywood to the glittering ballroom - it’s a dream come true to be part of such an iconic show.

"I can’t wait to learn from the best, meet my fellow contestants, and, most importantly… try not to step on too many toes!

"Let’s give this the best that I can!

"As my mum always said, 'You’ll never know till you give it a go!'"

Ross was announced as Strictly Come Dancing's latest signing on the episode of Lorraine that aired on Friday (15.08.25).

His big reveal comes after former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis were revealed as the 11th and 12th contestants, respectively, for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing on Thursday (14.08.25).

Vicky, 37, said in a statement: "I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up... but I'd be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified.

"I am not a natural dancer! However, it’s such an amazing opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone and to challenge myself in a completely new way, and I just really hope I don't make too much of a fool of myself!"

The Australian soap star, 66, added: "This is an opportunity for me to once again learn to step out of my comfort zone in the world of television.

"Looking forward to the sparkle and reaching for the sky."

The duo's announcement as stars of the upcoming series of the Latin and ballroom dance show was made on Thursday's episode of ITV's This Morning.

Earlier on Thursday, The Apprentice 2019 candidate Thomas Skinner was revealed as the 10th celebrity to be taking part in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing on Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old reality TV star made the announcement on Sam Thompson's Hits Radio show.

On Wednesday (13.08.25), RuPaul's Drag Race UK star La Voix, 45, and retired England rugby player Chris Robshaw, 39, were announced as stars of Strictly Come Dancing's new series on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2.

Also that day, trailblazing model Ellie Goldstein, 23 - the first model with Down Syndrome to grace the cover of British Vogue magazine - was confirmed as a cast member on the Latin and ballroom dance show on BBC Breakfast.

On Tuesday (12.08.25), YouTuber-and-podcaster George Clarke, 25, made his Strictly Come Dancing announcement on BBC Radio 1, and EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal, 46, was confirmed for the dancing show on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

And on Monday (11.08.25), former Love Island star Dani Dyer, 29, retired footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 53, and Doctor Who legend Alex Kingston, 62, were announced as stars of the new series of the Latin and ballroom dance competition on BBC's The One Show.

Olympic sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, 36 - also known as Nitro from BBC's Gladiators - was the first celebrity to be announced, also on Monday.