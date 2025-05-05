Lorraine Kelly is "back home" and resting following keyhole surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes.

Lorraine Kelly is grateful for the Heatherwood Hospital nurses who looked after her

The 65-year-old presenter underwent the "purely preventative" operation on Saturday (03.05.25) after she had felt unwell for some time, but now the TV legend has thanked the "caring, gorgeous professionals" at Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot for looking after her.

Captioning a photo of her with some of the nurses on Instagram on Sunday (04.03.25), Lorraine wrote: "Huge thanks to these kind, caring, gorgeous professionals who took care of me at @heatherwoodhospital - back home now and following doctors orders to rest up - My surgeon Mr Ahmed Rafaat has been so reassuring throughout - and I can’t thank the whole team enough! (sic)"

Many of Lorraine's pals left well-wishes and relief that she was OK and resting up at home in the comments.

Magic Radio broadcaster Gabby Roslin wrote: "Get well soon, my darling. Big love."

'Loose Women' panellist Katie Piper said: "Glad you are home. Rest up."

And TV doctor Amir Khan - who appears on Lorraine's eponymous ITV1 daytime programme - penned: "So glad you’re home, what a fantastic team."

Lorraine had a "purely preventative" operation after feeling unwell for some time, but she reassured fans she was going to be "totally fine" afterwards.

She said in a video from her hospital bed shared on her Instagram account: “I just wanted to let you know I’m having a wee procedure today.

“I’ve not been feeling all that well for a little while, so I had some scans and tests, and I have to have my ovaries and my tubes taken out.

"It's purely preventative, and it's going to be with keyhole surgery, which is incredible.

"I'm being very well looked after and I'll see you soon, and I'm gonna be totally fine".

In her caption to the post, Lorraine stressed the great care she had received in the hospital.

She wrote: "Getting keyhole surgery - all preventative - feel very lucky to be treated so well - thank you, Dr Raafat and all the staff! (sic)"

Lorraine - who is married to Steve Smith - told Bella magazine: "I was, obviously, working when Rosie was little, and I missed out on quite a lot of things.

"I still had my time with her, but I wouldn't see her at breakfast time because I was at work.

"So when I do see her - that's it.

"I'm afraid everything else has to take a back seat, she's my priority.

"I'm very lucky, work is great, and I get to do interesting things, but the most important thing is your family and your pals.

"Sometimes, it takes a wee baby coming into the world to make you realise that.

"The world is a pretty scary place right now, and it's just so lovely to be in a baby bubble."