Lorraine Kelly is against cancelling people.

Although the 65-year-old presenter has called out toxic behaviour, she insisted "you should never be cancelled for something that you believe, unless it is something heinous".

Speaking to Woman and Home magazine, she said: "If somebody is misbehaving, being inappropriate and making anyone feel uncomfortable, they have to be called out so they can apologise.

"I object strongly to people enabling that sort of behaviour...

"You've got to be strong as a boss and say 'No'. I've not had to say 'No' to somebody in telly. Newspapers, yes. Very much so, I have had to stand up for myself.

"I'm against cancelling people. You've got to hear their point of view, so you can go, 'They're being an absolute t***, what a load of old twaddle.' You should never be cancelled for something that you believe, unless it is something heinous.

"I may think you're the biggest w***** that ever roamed the earth, but you should be allowed to express your opinion. If we only talked to people that we agreed with, we'd be living in an echo chamber, all patting each other on the back saying, 'How smug are we?'"

Lorraine also hit out at criticism over her four-day working week.

She said: "'Not presenting on Fridays gives me a chance to breathe and brings me in line with everyone else.

"Phil [Schofield] and Holly [Willoughby] used to do four days, lovely Ben [Shephard] and Cat [Deeley] do four. Susanna [Reid] does four and three.

"I wasn't sure about it at first because I've been working five days a week for 40 years. It was a wee bit of a wrench.

"Sometimes you've just got to take a step back in order to appreciate what you've got, and it has certainly made life a lot easier with my mum not being well.

"I couldn't give up the show because I love it – honestly, I'd do it until I was 95! When you're lucky enough to skip to your work – without sounding like Snow White – why would I not?"