Lorraine Kelly has confirmed the date of her return to work after she underwent keyhole surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes.

Lorraine Kelly with her granddaughter Billie and Ahmed Raafat / Credit: Instagram

The 65-year-old TV presenter had a "purely preventative" operation on May 3 at Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot after feeling unwell for some time and reassured fans on Instagram that she was going to be "totally fine" afterwards.

Lorraine updated her supporters on May 4 on the social media platform that she was back home resting, and now she has taken to Instagram once again to confirm that she can present her eponymous ITV1 daytime show on Monday (19.05.25).

Captioning a joyful image of a smiley Lorraine with her gynaecologist Ahmed Raafat, who were both holding Lorraine's granddaughter Billie, she wrote: "I had my check up today, and the fabulous Ahmed Raafat says I can go back to work on Monday - as long as I take it easy.

"Billie obviously loved him. Huge thanks to Mr. Raafat and his top team who've chosen to work here and help us - from countries like Croatia, Nepal and all over Europe, Africa and the Caribbean - what on earth would we do without you."

Many of Lorraine's pals commented how pleased they were to hear of 'The Masked Singer' 2024 star's recovery and appreciation for international NHS workers.

TV doctor Amir Khan - who appears on 'Lorraine' - wrote: "So glad to hear you are better, and you are right, our NHS and care system owe a debt of gratitude to overseas workers."

'Loose Women' panellist Katie Piper, 41, said: "Lovely to see you smiling."

And 'Lorraine' stand-in host Christine Lampard, 46, left three red heart emojis.

One fan called Ruth Burns told Lorraine in the comments that she is "terrified" to undergo keyhole surgery - a procedure which "uses small cuts to perform surgery inside the tummy and pelvis" - however, Lorraine was quick to reassure Ruth that it will be OK.

Lorraine said: "You will be fine, Ruth - let me know how you get on. You just take care of yourself and rest afterwards."

Lorraine - who is married to Steve Smith and has a daughter called Rosie - cannot thank the "caring, gorgeous professionals" at Heatherwood Hospital enough for looking after her.

Captioning a photo of her with some of the nurses on Instagram on May 4, Lorraine said: "Huge thanks to these kind, caring, gorgeous professionals who took care of me at @heatherwoodhospital - back home now and following doctors orders to rest up - My surgeon Mr Ahmed Rafaat has been so reassuring throughout - and I can’t thank the whole team enough! (sic)"