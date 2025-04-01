Lorraine Kelly says being a grandmother enables her to make up for the time she did not spend with her daughter Rosie Smith when she was a baby.

Lorraine Kelly treasures the time she spends with her granddaughter

The 65-year-old broadcaster was presenting on ITV's former breakfast news programme 'GMTV' when her 30-year-old daughter - who she has with her husband Steve Smith - was a tot and after being a grandmother to baby girl Billie for almost eight months, it has made her realise that family is more important than work.

She told Bella magazine: "I was, obviously, working when Rosie was little, and I missed out on quite a lot of things.

"I still had my time with her, but I wouldn't see her at breakfast time because I was at work.

"So when I do see her - that's it.

"I'm afraid everything else has to take a back seat, she's my priority.

"I'm very lucky, work is great, and I get to do interesting things, but the most important thing is your family and your pals.

"Sometimes, it takes a wee baby coming into the world to make you realise that.

"The world is a pretty scary place right now, and it's just so lovely to be in a baby bubble."

Lorraine has already spoilt her grandchild by purchasing her a penguin in the Falkland Islands.

The TV legend revealed: "I suppose the most outlandish thing that I've bought her is a real penguin in the Falklands - because you can do that!

"Billie has got a penguin named after her in the Falklands who's bobbing about!"

Rosie and her fiancé Steve White - who got engaged last summer - are getting married in 2026 and the smitten couple decided that they would wait until next year so Billie could walk behind her mum as a "flower girl".

A proud Lorraine added: "She's such a brilliant mum.

"To see your baby with a baby is something very special.

"Her Steve is an angel. I've adopted him as my son.

"And they're getting married next year!

"I think it will be in the summer, in Scotland.

"She's still got to get it all sorted, but she wanted to make sure that Billie could be part of it.

"She could be a wee flower girl."

And 2026 will see Lorraine - who released her Sunday Times bestselling "feel-good and big-hearted debut novel" 'The Island Swimmer' in 2024 - release her second book.

She said: "All second books are a nightmare; even Marian Keyes said the second book is tough.

"It's definitely something I want to continue doing because I love it."