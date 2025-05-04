Lorraine Kelly has undergone surgery to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed.

The 65-year-old presenter was having a "purely preventative" operation on Saturday (03.05.25) after feeling unwell for some time, but has reassured fans she was going to be "totally fine" afterwards.

She said in a video from her hospital bed shared to her Instagram account: “I just wanted to let you know I’m having a wee procedure today.

“I’ve not been feeling all that well for a little while, so I had some scans and tests, and I have to have my ovaries and my tubes taken out.

"It's purely preventative and it's going to be with keyhole surgery, which is incredible.

"I'm being very well looked after and I'll see you soon, and I'm gonna be totally fine".

In her caption to the post, Lorraine stressed the great care she had received in hospital.

She wrote: "Getting keyhole surgery - all preventative - feel very lucky to be treated so well - thank you Dr Raafat and all the staff!"

Lorraine recently admitted being a grandmother to eight-month-old Billie has made her realise how important her family are to her after missing out on a lot of 30-year-old daughter Rosie's childhood because of her working commitment.

Lorraine - who is married to Steve Smith - told Bella magazine: "I was, obviously, working when Rosie was little, and I missed out on quite a lot of things.

"I still had my time with her, but I wouldn't see her at breakfast time because I was at work.

"So when I do see her - that's it.

"I'm afraid everything else has to take a back seat, she's my priority.

"I'm very lucky, work is great, and I get to do interesting things, but the most important thing is your family and your pals.

"Sometimes, it takes a wee baby coming into the world to make you realise that.

"The world is a pretty scary place right now, and it's just so lovely to be in a baby bubble."

Lorraine has already spoilt her grandchild by purchasing her a penguin in the Falkland Islands.

The TV legend revealed: "I suppose the most outlandish thing that I've bought her is a real penguin in the Falklands - because you can do that!

"Billie has got a penguin named after her in the Falklands who's bobbing about!"