A lost Only Fools And Horses scene has been found in an old script

A scene originally written into the 1996 Heroes and Villains episode - which saw Del Boy (Sir David Jason) and Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst) dressing up at Batman and Robin and trying to stop a mugging - has been found almost three decades after it was scrapped from the final cut.

As reported by The Sun newspaper, the scene would have seen Del Boy chasing a mugger and knocking him out with a suitcase filled with dodgy gear.

According to the signed working script for the BBC sitcom - which belonged to Trigger actor Roger Lloyd Pack - policeman would then arrived as Del says: "It’s alright officer, I caught him, he’s over there!"

The officer would then step over the mugger, and arrest Rodney instead.

The 155-page script will be sold at Bristol-based Auctioneum, and auctioneer Andy Stowe has hailed the piece as "comedy history, in black and white".

As Andy went through the script, the Only Fools and Horses fan started finding lines he hadn't heard on the show.

Another unseen moment involved dodgy alarm clocks blaring as Del and Rodney race out of their flat to find some muggers hanging around in Capri Ghia, but they soon get scared off by the sounds of the alarms.

The script - which has been signed by cast included David and the late John Challis - is expected to fetch between £2,000 and £3,000 at auction.

Auctioneer Andy said: "As a fan of the show myself, I was flicking through the script and began to read lines of dialogue that I didn’t recognise.

"As I carried on reading, I realised that these were scenes and lines that had been cut from the episode. Some of them are very funny."

The script from the 1996 Christmas Special will go on sale on June 30, and is being sold by a private collector who got hold of it from the Only Fools and Horses Society.