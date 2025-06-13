Lottie Moss felt "pressure" to look like her supermodel half-sister Kate Moss at the start of her career.

The 27-year-old model-turned reality star has admitted she worried about her weight in her early days as a model and felt as if she had to emulate her sibling's look as well as her wild party lifestyle.

During an appearance on Olivia Attwood's ITV series The Price Of Perfection, Lottie explained: "I think I always felt compared to her [Kate] at the beginning of my career, and I think people expected me to be kind of like a carbon copy of her as well.

"You know, cos she was getting a little bit older, she wasn't doing so much so they thought "oh perfect, now we can have a whole new Kate Moss".

"Like I felt a lot of pressure to be like her and look like her and you know, I dabbled in that party lifestyle.

"That was essentially how they stayed skinny back in the day cos they had this wild party lifestyle."

She added of her body image issues: "I think I've always really struggled with my weight since I was younger and I think modelling didn't help, and always being around these gorgeous, tall models.

"You know I'm small as well, so I was like: 'I've got to be at least skinny' ... "

Lottie went on to talk about her terrifying experience when she suffered a seizure after taking weight loss drug Ozempic without a proper prescription.

She said: "For me, I needed to keep the weight off and I needed a quick fix and I heard about Ozempic and I thought: 'I might as well just give it a go'.

"The way I went around it was really bad, and I shouldn't have, because it was kind of ... I kinda got it in an illegal way.

"I got it from a doctor who was giving it out under a table. And to give it to someone without doing any tests or anything, or asking them any questions about their health is so, you know, crazy to me."

She added of her health scare: "I was terrified. I honestly felt like I was dying, and it sounds really dramatic, but I've never had a seizure before ... [It] wasn't worth it."