Louis Theroux has revealed he will soon be forced to shave his head bald amid his ongoing battle with alopecia.

The TV documentarian, 54, famous for his candid and humorous approach to personal struggles, took to Instagram on Monday (31.03.25) to share the update on his condition.

Louis, who has been vocal about his hair loss for some time, explained he had cut his hair short to make his “patchy AF” hair less noticeable.

And he acknowledged a full head shave would be in his near future in a long caption alongside a series of images of him showing off his shorter hair.

He said: “I’ve cut the hair short because I realised the longer it was the worse it looked. But it’s patchy AF and I’m basically preparing the way for a full head shave some time in the next 12 months.”

Reflecting on how he plans to embrace his changing appearance, Louis quipped: “Big glasses a la (Stanley) Tucci, big muscles a la Dwayne Johnson, plus a year-round tan. That’s the formula.”

His hair loss condition, alopecia areata, is an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss in clumps, often the size and shape of a 50p coin.

The severity can vary from small patches to larger bald areas, with hair sometimes growing back, only to fall out again.

For Louis, it has been a persistent issue, something he’s learned to accept over the years.

His new carousel of images of him showing off his short hair was ended with a shot of him with a full hair of head as a younger man.

Louis added about the shot: “I’ve included a last photo from 1994 that I stumbled on yesterday as a reminder that the hair was always a problem, which I will have to worry about less and less as it disappears. It’s like when your house burns down. ‘At least I don’t have to Hoover!’”

Earlier this year, Louis revealed his alopecia had slightly improved, revealing photos of his scalp lesions and his slowly regrowing hair.

In March 2024, after shaving off his eyebrows, hair had started to grow back on his scalp.

He said online at the time: “Not only is my Alopecia maybe slightly improving - I have also found a solution to the problem of neck wrinkles.”