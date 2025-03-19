Coleen Nolan thinks of her two late sisters on days when she feels "a bit down", because she knows they would still "love to be here feeling down or stressed".

Coleen Nolan thinks of late sisters on 'down' days

The 'Loose Women' panellist finds it an "absolute blessing" to be alive, despite having some tough days along the way, after she lost two of her sisters, Linda Nolan, aged 65, in January, and Bernie Nolan, aged 52, in 2013, to cancer.

During an appearance on 'Good Morning Britain', host Susanna Reid told Coleen she thinks "ageing is a blessing", and she replied: "Well exactly, because everything I’ve been through recently, I’m just happy to wake up everyday and on days when I do feel a bit down, I just think my two sisters would love to be here feeling down or stressed.

"So, it’s an absolute blessing that you’re still here, you’re right."

Coleen, who turned 60 on March 12th, found her 50s "really hard", because her second marriage to Ray Fensome "was falling apart" and she was going through the menopause - but she is now "living [her] best life".

When asked if being 60 is anything like she expected, she said: "I never expected it to be anything, I’m loving it so far, but I’ve only been (60) a week.

"Everyone keeps going, ‘Oh, 60!’ and I’m thinking, is it bad, 60? I found my 50’s hard, 50’s were really hard.

"My 50s were only hard because my second marriage was falling apart, I was going through the menopause, my kids were at an age where they were fleeing the nest ... now I’ve come through it, I’m living my best life."

'Good Morning Britain' weekdays from 6am on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.