'Love Island' has added a rugby union player to its initial series 12 line-up.

Conor Phillips is taking part in Love Island series 12

Athlete Conor Phillips, from Limerick, Ireland, will be hoping to strike up a romance with a "dominant" woman in the plush villa in Majorca.

Asked what type of woman he would like to couple up with, the 25-year-old hunk said: "Someone who is really sure of themselves, ambitious, a bit of a go-getter and good craic. I like dark eyes and I don’t mind a dominant woman."

But the one thing that would turn the winger off from dating someone is if they are "needy" and not independent.

Conor explained: "Being too needy or needing to do everything together. I like someone to be independent and do their own thing and then we come together and do our thing."

'Love Island' is hosted by Maya Jama, and Conor thinks she would hire him based on his flirting skills alone.

He said: "I ask girls if they want to go halves on a baby. It doesn’t work, but it gets them laughing. It’s an ice-breaker, not a serious question of course!"

Series 12 of the hit show kicks off on Monday (09.06.25), and the Young Munster rugby team member has hinted he will be trying to serve up some drama for the viewers.

Conor - who said he is the CEO of "mischief" - teased: "I’m the class clown type vibe. Being in big teams and groups all the time, I’m always mixing things up, stirring the pot."

Meanwhile, another series 12 contestant has already left the villa due to "personal reasons" - just hours after ITV announced them in the line-up.

The broadcaster confirmed Kyle Ashman, a 23-year-old water operative from Stafford, Staffordshire, will not be appearing on the show alongside 12 other singletons "as planned".

A spokesman told The Sun newspaper: "For personal reasons, Kyle will not be entering the 'Love Island' villa as planned."

Kyle hoped to couple up with someone who is "fun, confident and just themselves", although he did point out that his "communication skills" needed some work.

He said: "I need to work on my communication skills.

"In my previous ‘situationships’ my communication could have been better, put it that way."

Kyle also told how he might struggle to sleep in the same room as someone who was being "too loud".

He explained: "It’s a hard question because if the right person does it, it’s not an ick.

"But maybe if someone is just too loud in general, like if it’s time to go to sleep and they won’t turn their volume down, that’s an ick."

'Love Island' returns on Monday 9th June at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play.