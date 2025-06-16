A divide has sprung up between the female Love Islanders following Meg Moore's row with Malisha Jordan.

Megan Forte Clarke defended Meg Moore

Meg had branded the bombshell "disrespectful" after Malisha asked Dejon Noel Williams to go for a chat in The Hideaway, prompting her rival to call her an "idiot" and telling her to "grow up", only for Megan Forte Clark to snap back and defend her pal.

Monday's (16.06.25) episode saw Malisha crying following her row with Meg, who is currently coupled up with Dejon, and as she ran back into the villa, Almia Gagio followed her to offer some comfort.

Almia then came back out to confront the girls for speaking to Malisha the way they did.

She told Megan: "That was not nice to see all the shouting. Let's be nice to people.

Megan replied: "She called Meg and idiot so I piped in."

Meg then stressed she felt Malisha had been "disrespectful" in inviting Dejon to The Hideaway and insisted she "didn't even want to argue with her".

However, Alisha replied: "I know it's not nice to see your boy getting pulled up left, right and centre but at the same time, we can be nice to boys and we can be nice to the girls as well."

Meg insisted Malisha had not made a "good impression" on her with her conduct so far.

She said: "I completely agree but coming in here with the energy she had last night and sat with Dejon having just had a date with him, starting to argue with the girl he's in a couple with and shouting your mouth off at me and calling me an idiot, that's not a good impression."

But Alima said: "It's more like, let's try and be nicer to people because that was crazy to watch."

Shakira Khan had been observing the discussion and then came over to also stand up for Malisha.

She said: "I genuinely don't think she was being disrespectful going to The Hideaway, it's no different to The Terrace."

But Meg said: “That’s your opinion, not mine.”

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, and in Ireland on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play.