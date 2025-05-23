'Love Island' star Claudia Fogarty is pregnant.

Love Island star Claudia Fogarty expecting baby girl

The 30-year-old reality TV star is expecting her first child with her footballer boyfriend Olly Crankshaw, who plays for Altrincham.

Claudia and Olly took to Instagram to reveal they are expecting a baby girl in November.

The ex-Islander shared a reel on her Instagram Story, which read: "We've been keeping a secret."

In the clip, Claudia and Olly were enjoying the sunset on a beach as they embraced and touched her baby bump.

Olly wrote in the sand: "Baby girl," and later a message on the video read: "Baby Girl - coming soon"

Claudia - who is the daughter of superbike icon Carl Fogarty - also posted on her Instagram grid: "Half of me half of you

"We can’t wait to meet you. Baby Crankshaw coming November 25"

Olly admitted he is excited about being a father.

The footballer commented: "Can’t wait"

Several 'Love Island' stars took to Instagram to congratulate the couple.

Molly Smith wrote: "Congratulations"

And Claudia replied: "thank you my love"

Recent 'Love Island: All Stars' Islander Scott Thomas is also over the moon for the happy couple.

He commented: "Wow!!! Amazing news guys! You deserve the very best"

Claudia wrote: "thank you so much Scott"

Ex-Love Islander Arabella Chi commented: "Oh my gosh , congratulations my gorgeous girl"

Georgia Harrison posted: "Congratulations!!! I’m so happy for you xxxxxxx (sic)"

'Married to the Game' star Taylor Ward commented: "Congratulations darling so happy for you"

In 'Love Island' 2023, Claudia was coupled up with Casey O'Gorman, but he later ditched her after Casa Amor.

Claudia exited the show with Keanan Brand in March 2023, and she admitted it was the "right decision" for her to be dumped - because she and Keenan were only in a friendship couple.

She said at the time: "It’s a bittersweet feeling considering the whole Casey situation and there wasn’t anyone else for me after that.

"I left with Kenan which was lovely and I’m excited to see my family now.

"It would have been nice to stay if someone came in for me but Olivia and Maxwell picking me and Keanan was the right decision, everyone else had a connection and we didn’t."