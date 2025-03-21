Former 'Love Island' star Indiyah Polack has been diagnosed with ADHD.

Love Island star Indiyah Polack reveals life-changing diagnosis

The 26-year-old reality TV star-turned-presenter admitted she has had a "tough" time of late, and she was "shy" about discussing her recent diagnosis because she doesn’t want her career to be negatively impacted.

Speaking on Capital XTRA's 'Hot Girl Talks', she said: "It’s been tough.

"There’s a lot of things that have happened with me, like mentally.

"As a black woman, I had been shy to disclose, so recently I have been diagnosed with ADHD.

"And that was something I was very up in the air about talking about.

"Because I didn’t want that to be a factor of my career, or the factor of whether I get booked for jobs, or just a factor in everything.

"Because I feel like, being a black woman, we have a lot of things already against us.

"So, to go and chuck in another thing, it is just something I’d rather not tell them about."

However, Indiyah's diagnosis has given her "more of an understanding" about her life.

She added: "I think it made a lot of things clearer in my life as to why certain things happened.

"I started seeing things happening in my adult life, even in this industry, that affected me, and I was like, 'Oh, that happened in secondary school.’

"So, I feel it’s more of an understanding, but I think it’s sort of checking into your mental, finding out if there is something wrong or if you’re not feeling OK."

Following her 'Love Island' appearance in 2022, Indiyah has gone on to co-host the MOBO Awards and podcast 'Love Island: The Morning After'.