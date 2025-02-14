Toby Aromolaran isn't sure "how much longer" 'Love Island' will be on air.

Toby Aromolaran thinks Love Island could be axed soon

The 25-year-old reality star was runner-up on the seventh series of the ITV2 dating show alongside then-girlfriend Chloe Burrows but explained that now that the show is on-screen several times a year, there are no more "twists" left to keep viewers interested.

He told the Daily Star: "Honestly, I don’t know how long 'Love Island' has left. The show had a real pull for people. But you can go on the show and come out without love and a bad reputation. It’s hard to deal with the public if they’re negative.

"Well, I think the format before, when it was one show a year it was good.

"Everyone got excited. Now we have two a year, it’s like having two Christmases. Now we have two Christmases, we can't really go back to one Christmas, so we can't really go back to one 'Love Island' again.

"I don’t think people would adapt back to it. What twists can we do now that haven't been seen to keep it fresh for everyone? "

The semi-professional footballer - who also took part in ' Love Island: All-Stars' in 2024 and 'Love Island Games' the year before that - added that he has been in talks with producers about a potential comeback, but ultimately thinks he might be too "immature" now to handle it.

He said: "I've spoken to them, had a chat with them. I always speak to them anyway because I’ve been there twice, three times if you count The Games. I chat to the producers, they chat with me

"Going back in, that’s another thing," Toby said. "I think I might be too immature! I don’t know if people can handle me being immature again, the self reflection I’ve had, especially this season where everyone is so grown up and stuff."