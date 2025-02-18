Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman have won 'Love Island: All Stars'.

The couple - who paired up when Casey entered the villa as a bombshell - scooped a £50,000 prize after earning the most votes from the public, beating Grace Jackson and Luca Bish, and Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Curtis Pritchard into second and third place respectively.

Monday's (17.02.25) final also saw Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame come in fourth place and Elma Pazar and Sammy Root finishing fifth.

Casey had an "amazing" time with Gabby in the villa.

He gushed: "I honestly had the time of my life here, no wonder I was back here for the third time. It's so much fun. It's just amazing here and it's such a great experience."

And despite not winning the show, the other couples were equally delighted by their time back in the villa.

Grace said: "It's just amazing and I think the whole experience has been incredible. We're so grateful."

Luca added: "It's always been Grace and my actions prove that. She's made my journey in here so special."

And Curtis and Ekin-Su couldn't be happier to have found one another.

The former 'Hollyoaks' actor gushed: "I'm leaving with a girlfriend and I'm so happy. Ekin is unbelievable."

His new love said: "I can just be myself, I can just be who I am and Curtis loves that."

Earlier in the episode, the couples enjoyed a pool party, where they reflected on their return to the show and spoke candidly about their feelings for one another.

Former 'Dancing On Ice' contestant Ekin-Su told Curtis: "I’m so glad I've matched with someone who is just like me, you’re my best friend, you’re my partner, you’re my lover, you’re my boyfriend…you are my 'Love Island' journey!"

Gabby shared her excitement for the future with Casey, as she said: “I feel excited for you to meet my family. This is where we learn about each other in different ways.”

Luca hinted at taking his relationship with Grace to the next level.

He said: “You have made me feel so comfortable in us. I’m so excited to do things with you, and once we get out and meet each other’s families, you will be my girlfriend.”