Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Curtis Pritchard have split up after just three months together.

The pair met on 'Love Island: All Stars' earlier this year but Ekin has taken to social media to confirm that the couple have decided to end their relationship.

The 30-year-old star posted on Instagram on Wednesday (28.05.25): "I wanted to share that Curtis and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"It's been a really tough decision, but one made with a lot of love and respect for one another.

"He's an incredible person and I'll always cherish the memories we made both in and out of the villa.

"Thank you all so much for the love and support over the past few months. We're both focusing on navigating this transition and would really appreciate privacy during this time. Love always, EkinSu Xx."

Curtis also took to Instagram to confirm the news following Ekin's announcement.

The 29-year-old dancer posted on the platform: "It's true, Ekin and I have decided to go our separate ways. Breakups are never easy, but I'll always be grateful for the laughs, the adventures, and the memories (especially the dance routines).

"I'll be keeping busy with work, boxing, dancing, and working with the team on FINT (celebrity investment app). Lots of love, Curtis x."

Ekin and Curtis finished third on 'Love Island: All Stars' and the former doesn't believe that the romance would have worked had the couple not been tested when Curtis almost had his head turned by fellow contestant Danielle Sellers in the villa.

She told 'Lorraine' in February: "I think everything happens for a reason and I think if there was no sort of test in there, then I don’t think we would be sitting in this chair right now.

"I think like you said, the butterfly effect, if you change one thing, the outcome is different and I think we needed to be tested. Why not be tested in the villa? It’s where tests happen.

"Danielle was perfect, she was a lovely girl. At the time I realised, hang on a minute, I am feeling jealous, I’m feeling almost betrayed. What the hell is going on? Because in the real world, when you’re dating someone, the thought of your man in the same bed as a woman, it’s worrying isn’t it?"