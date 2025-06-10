Love Island series 12 unleashed its first bombshell on Monday night's launch episode - and the move has left one Islander vulnerable.

Love Island bombshell Toni

Toni, who is the first-ever American contestant to appear on the UK version of the dating show, strutted into the villa the greet host Maya Jama and the 12 initial contestants on Monday night (09.06.25).

Maya then revealed Toni could choose to steal one of the lads - and she picked taxi driver Ben.

That means marketing worker Shakira is now single.

After asking her to stand up, Maya told her: "The good news is - you are not being dumped tonight."

The other Islanders gave Shakira a round of applause, but it could be premature.

Maya added: "But, you could be tomorrow night.

"Shakira - you have 24 hours to find a connection with one of the boys in the villa.

"If one of them decides to couple up with you then you are safe.

"And one of the other girls will be dumped in your place.

"As Toni has stolen Ben, they cannot be broken up.

"If none of the boys want to recouple with you, sadly it will be you who is going home."

Maya then addressed the six lads, saying: "Boys - are you happy in your couple? Or could you be happier?

"It's time to find out who is here for the real reasons.

"Who is willing to take risks to find The One? Or who is just playing it safe?

"Girls - I suggest you keep your boys very close.

"I'll see you soon. Take care."

Ahead of entering the villa as this year's first bombshell, Las Vegas pool cabana server Toni, 24, admitted she is keen to date a Brit because she has found dating in America to be "a mess".

She explained: "I live in cities that are fast-paced and party places; Las Vegas and Florida.

"People are here for a good time, not a long time. I live in Sin City! I do love Las Vegas.

"I’ve met some of the greatest people I’ve ever met there.

"I’m willing to relocate, it would just break my heart to not have my job anymore.

"I’ve lived in three different states and I’m still single.

"It’s time to try something new! I have some British friends and they’re pretty charming.

"I think all Americans love a good accent. British men are just more polite, with better manners."

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, and in Ireland on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play.