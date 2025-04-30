ITV will celebrate the 10th anniversary of 'Love Island' with a new documentary.

Maura Higgins found fame on Love Island

Some of the show's biggest breakout stars will take part in the one-off special - which will air just before the main series starts in June - including Zara McDermott, Olivia Attwood, Dani Dyer, Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Maura Higgins.

According to The Sun newspaper, the programme will take a 'Gogglebox'-style format, with the former contestants looking back at some of 'Love Island's biggest moments over the years and offering their own takes on the situations.

A source said: “You can expect quite a few of them to reveal some seriously behind-the-scenes stories from their time in the villa.

“'Love Island' fans will be thrilled at the prospect, not least because ITV have brought back some of the show’s best known stars and some of the most famous couples, some of whom are still together.

Producers know it will be a great way to kick-off the new series.”

Dani - who has four-year-old son Santiago with former partner Sammy Kimmence and two-year-old twins Summer and Star with fiance Jarrod Bowen - famously won the 2018 series after finding love with Jack Fincham, but the pair split six months after the show ended and her dad, Danny Dyer, recently admitted he was very different to how he had seemed on the show.

Danny said on the 'Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware' podcast: "I didn't really meet him. To be honest with you, it turned out he wasn't what he was on the telly.

"If you think about you in a villa, it's a structured show. There's no phones, there's no distractions. How real can you be? It's only when you get out. And so look, they made a go of it ... It didn't work out."

And Maura, who was a finalist on the 2019 show, previously admitted life after 'Love Island' was "scary".

She told Ireland's Sunday Independent newspaper: "When I came out of the villa my head was everywhere. It was so jumbled, I didn’t know where I was.

“I had moved straight over to England and didn’t get back home. I was living out of a hotel for weeks with nothing but a case full of 'Love Island' bikinis. And I had so many interviews and personal appearances... I will never forget how stressed I was.

“I was very overwhelmed. I didn’t know where to turn and I had nobody around me except the people from 'Love Island'. All my family and friends were in Ireland. It was just a very, very scary time. Very scary.

“Oh my god I felt very, very alone. Very alone. At one stage I remember thinking, ‘I don’t even know how I am going to get myself better.’ I remember I didn’t even speak to my mum or best friend about it. But they knew by me that I was not OK.”