Love Island's Kaz Crossley has told how Luca Bish has 'not stopped talking' about Samie Elishi - before she entered the villa

Samie has inadvertently caused chaos on 'Love Island: All Stars' this week after entering as a bombshell and making her feelings for Luca clear.

Luca was in a couple with Grace Jackson - until the public put Samie and Luca together on Wednesday night's (05.02.25) episode of the ITV2 show - and he kissed Samie as part of a challenge earlier this week, which didn't go down well with Grace.

However, Kaz has now revealed Luca has been keen on Samie "for a while".

Speaking in a TikTok video, she said: Hear me out. I love Luca and Grace together, when I was in the villa, they were literally like this [clasps hands together], inseparable!

"But did you notice when Samie walked into the villa and all the boys were laughing and pointing at Luca and was basically like, 'Ha, you're f*****. It's because Luca has not stopped talking about Samie.

"We know that Luca fancies Samie.

"So that is why he is being ... do you notice how he's been a little bit off, he's not really talking, he's trying to in his head navigate how he's going to go about this situation, because he knows that he has been on Samie for a while.”

Earlier this week on 'All Stars', Luca said to Samie that he heard from "a friend" that she fancied him.

Kaz has now confessed she was that pal, after she discovered Samie had "always fancied" Luca, when she and Samie were both on a retreat in Thailand.

She added: "When I was in a friendship couple with Luca, I may or may not have relayed the information that Samie fancies him.

"Me being the good pal that I was, trying to get his hopes up and make sure that he wasn't sad and miserable, I told him that I hope she comes in because I know that she would go for you. And of course this really perked him up.

"That's why the boys have reacted this way because he has mentioned so many times that he's on her, so I would really like for him to come out of his shell.

"I'm not saying that he should fumble Grace, I'm just saying that you can't lock off potential connections that you have been wanting for a while, like not even on the show, since before the show, just because you're in a happy couple.

"That's just my opinion, I'm allowed to have it. Don't kill me, don't shoot me."