Sally Carman-Duttine loves the self-destructive nature of her 'Coronation Street' character Abi Webster.

The 43-year-old actress portrays the recovering addict in the ITV soap and enjoys the challenge of getting to play a character who has a tendency to "implode".

Sally told Inside Soap magazine: "I love it because she just implodes all the time, and the consequences are devastating. I've been so lucky to play all those different elements of her.

"Certainly, with the Seb storyline (when her son was murdered in a hate crime attack), I've loved that.

"But that is the other element where it's just dangerous and I'm so lucky to be able to play all these different things."

Sally admits that Abi will find it hard to resist her attraction to Weatherfield newcomer Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) – the brother of her husband Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) – as her marriage comes under strain due to Kevin's testicular cancer diagnosis.

The 'Shameless' actress explained: "Kevin's pushing Abi away because of his illness. He's trying to fight it in his own way, and he's scared. In his fear, he's secluding himself a little bit and that's quite hard for Abi.

"She has her own stuff she's dealing with, and you kick off to the people you're close to a lot of the time. That's Abi.

"She's been struggling for a long time so this guy coming in who just adores her, and has awoken this life in her, she finds irresistible. It's going to be hard for Abi to fight this..."

The star admits she is unsure whether she wants Abi to give into temptation with Carl or opt for safety and security with Kevin.

She said: "I can't call it! I don't know. I love working with Michael Le Vell. I love him to bits, but this is exciting for Abi, so we'll have to see..."

Meanwhile, Sally praised Jonathan for "fitting in really well" with the Webster family on the cobbles.

She said of her co-star: "He's fitted in really well. He's a really nice guy and a really good actor. You can't ask for more than that. He fits in well, he's easy-going and he's a team player.

"The Websters is just a brilliant place to work, the group that we have at the minute are like the gold ticket – I reckon it's the perfect job."