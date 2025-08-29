Lucy Mecklenburgh always tries to instil her daughter with confidence and encourage her to embrace her imagination.

Lucy Mecklenburgh with daughter Lilah at the Disney Store

The former TOWIE star has daughter Lilah, three, and son Roman, five, with her fiancé Ryan Thomas and Lucy has opened up on how she always tries as a parent to make her children feel "invincible".

Lucy enjoyed a day out at the Disney Store in Westfield White City, London, for the ‘Sprinkle of Magic’ Princess Experience with Coronation Street actor Ryan, 41, and their two children, and the 33-year-old influencer said that Disney films help her daughter use her imagination.

Speaking at the event, Lucy Mecklenburgh said: “Watching Lilah step into the world of the Disney princesses was just magical. Her eyes lit up from the moment we arrived, and she was completely enchanted. As a mum, it’s so special to have days like this together, creating memories I’ll always treasure.

“Disney princesses were such a big part of my childhood, and it’s so lovely to now see Lilah enjoying that same magic. They’ve always been inspiring to me, and celebrating World Princess Week together was a wonderful experience for us to share.

"For me, childhood is all about imagination and possibility. Dreaming big is such an important part of childhood. When you’re young, you feel invincible - like you can do anything. That confidence gives children the freedom to imagine themselves as anything they want to be."

Lucy looked radiant in chic light blue tailored suit and floral print top, and she was hands-on throughout as little Lilah enjoyed a Disney Princess makeover.

Dressed as Cinderella, Lilah looked every inch the Disney Princess, beaming with delight as she had her hair sprinkled with glitter and her face painted before striking a princess-perfect pose in front of the dazzling backdrop.

Brother Roman also joined in the fun at the sparkle station, carefully choosing his favourite Disney character stencils before proudly showing off the colourful designs on his arm. Ryan was every bit the supportive dad, encouraging the children throughout and sharing in the magic of the day.

Before the store opened, Lilah and Roman joined other children for a magical Princess Tea Party inside the Disney Store, where the menu featured an enchanting spread of sandwiches, cakes, and scones with jam and cream.

Later, during a special personal shopping experience, cast members helped Lilah pick out a sparkling tiara, wand and matching accessories to complete her fairy-tale look, while Roman moved away from the Princess theme and chose a Stitch remote-controlled toy to take home as his gift.

