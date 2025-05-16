‘Made in Chelsea’ star Oliver Proudlock has become a dad for the second time.

Oliver Proudlock and Emma Louise Connolly with their new baby boy Levi / Credit: Instagram

The 36-year-old entrepreneur and his internet personality wife Emma Louise Connolly, 33, already have a three-year-old daughter called Bonnie, and now the pair have welcomed a baby boy named Levi into their family.

Captioning a black-and-white photo of Oliver and Emma cuddling their new bundle of joy in hospital on Instagram, she gushed: "He’s here. Our hearts are fuller, our home louder, and our arms forever occupied. Levi Fox Proudlock, the perfect piece to complete our family of four."

After Emma - who announced she was pregnant with her and Oliver's second baby on New Year's Eve in 2024 - shared the news on Thursday (15.05.25), and received thousands of congratulatory messages in the comments, including their celebrity followers.

Their 'Made In Chelsea' co-stars, Jamie Laing, 36, and his wife Sophie Habboo, 30, left a string of love heart emojis.

Former 'Love Island' and 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant Tasha Ghouri, 26, said: "Congratulations."

Influencer Hattie Smith wrote: "Ahhhh congratulations guys. The most amazing news!!!!!"

On Friday (16.05.25), Emma shared a sweet clip on Instagram that showed Bonnie cuddling her new baby brother Levi.

Emma captioned the reel: "When Bonnie met Levi (and our hearts exploded)."

Broadcaster and DJ Ashley James, 38, commented under the video: "Oh congratulations. [I] love the name!!"

A second person wrote: "I can’t cope!!!"

While a third said: "Cuteness overload."

Emma and Oliver announced that they were expecting Levi on New Year's Eve in 2024 in a cute video that saw her show off the baby bump while she and Oliver were giving Bonnie a lot of attention.

Emma captioned the clip: "2024, thank you for the greatest gift ever! Our hearts and hands are gonna be fuller than ever in 2025, and we couldn’t be more excited!

"Sending love and wishing you all the happiest of New Years. Yeah Baby!"

Emma and Oliver welcomed Bonnie in May 2022.

The couple got engaged in August 2018 after Oliver proposed to Emma during a romantic getaway to Gothenburg, Sweden.

They got married in a small church ceremony on December 15, 2020, in Fulham, London.