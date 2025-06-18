Malisha Jordan has been dumped from the Love Island villa.

The 24-year-old teaching assistant has left the ITV show after new bombshell Harrison Solomon chose to save Toni instead.

Harrison reached his decision after going on dates with both girls, and deciding that he had a better chemistry with Toni, meaning that Malisha was dumped from Love Island.

Before entering the villa, Malisha revealed what she was looking for from a partner.

The TV star explained that she enjoys "a bit of rude banter" with her love interests.

Asked what she's specifically looking for from a man, Malisha shared: "A tall, dark, handsome man. He has to be very tall. I’m 5ft7/ 5ft8. I want to be able to wear heels and feel feminine.

"He has to be funny, but not too funny — I have to be the funniest.

"I want someone that’s caring and a bit loving, but then I like someone that can give me a bit of rude banter. I like to be a bit cheeky."

Malisha also likes a man who knows "what they want".

She said: "I like nice teeth.

"I’ve said it already, but I really like someone funny.

"Someone who’s calm, but not too nonchalant. Someone that’s really loving and is all about me.

"They need to know what they want. I like a determined man who is like ‘I want you and I’m coming for you’."

What's more, Malisha admitted that she was willing to be ruthless in her pursuit of love, acknowledging that she was "in there for [herself]".

She said: "If I want it, I’m going to get it. I always get what I want.

"I’m an only child, so of course I’m going to get what I want. I’m in there for myself.

"I want to find a man. Actually, I want to find a husband, that’s what I want to find."