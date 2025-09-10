Married at First Sight UK is set to return to screens this weekend after a major scheduling change.

Married at First Sight UK is set to return to screens this weekend after a major scheduling change

The E4 reality series, now entering its tenth run, will premiere on Sunday 21 September at 9pm and will air four nights a week – from Sundays through to Wednesdays – during its first weeks. Previously, episodes were broadcast Mondays to Thursdays.

The Sun reported producers are promising more drama to match last year’s series, which included Kristina Goodsell discovering her husband lived in the woods and wore false teeth before their eventual split.

The 2023 season also featured contestants Sacha and Ross, the programme’s first deaf participant, who broke up two weeks after filming following difficulties deciding where to live.

Among this year’s new participants is Divarni Groce Balogun, a London-based musician and actor. Divarni has previously appeared in several Netflix productions, including Half Bad, Riches and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, as well as Marvel’s 2023 film The Marvels.

He also featured on ITV’s Dinner Date in 2021, performing under his stage name Ashley.

On the show, he competed with four others for a chance to win a date with reality star Chloe Brockett, known for her appearances on The Only Way Is Essex.

Divarni has described himself as a “ladies’ man” with interests ranging from writing poetry to watching Marvel films.

Another bride, Julia-Ruth Smith is also no stranger to television.

Julia-Ruth appeared on the ninth season of Are You the One? in 2023 and previously worked as a backing dancer for rapper 50 Cent.

The new MAFS UK series will debut a new format change.

For the first time, cameras will follow contestants through every stage of the process – including their hen and stag parties – before the weddings.

A television insider told The Sun: “The programme makers know that the process on MAFS already delivers some sensational moments, but this will just add to that.

“Because even in the most conventional of marriage paths the hen and stag dos are often the flashpoints when there are tears, fights and maybe even some moments of temptation.

“Capture all of that on camera and then throw it into the mix and you have some dynamite telly and plenty of spanners being thrown in the works as the participants prepare themselves for married life to a total stranger.”

Relationship experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling are returning to guide the couples through the experiment in the new MAFS UK series.