Martin Lewis turned down a place in 'Celebrity Traitors' because he "couldn't commit the time".

The TV money expert has revealed he was approached by TV bosses and offered a place in the new star-studded version of the hit BBC game show but he was worried he wouldn't be able to fit it into his busy schedule and he's now full of regret.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "I'm no Traitor, sadly. I've got FOMO [fear of missing out' looking at the 'Celebrity Traitors' line up.

"I was asked if I wanted to do it, but said no as I couldn't commit the time."

Martin went on to admit he hadn't watched the show at the time he was offered a place in the celebrity version, but he has since caught up and is "gutted" to be missing out.

He added: "I hadn't watched it then, but watched the last series after that and loved it. So now I feel a little gutted - though I still don't have the time. Sigh!"

The new celebrity version of the show is coming to the BBC later this year and features a starry line-up which reportedly includes Stephen Fry, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church, Tom Daley, Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr, Paloma Faith and Kate Garraway among others.

A source previously told the Mirror newspaper: "There will be a huge mix of personalities – and ego sizes. Seeing how it all works out is going to be fascinating.

"The team making the show are expecting it to be quite different to the regular version because the celebrities will be less motivated by the prize fund but care far more about how they come across.

"It will be really interesting to see how the gameplay compares, along with which tactics they employ. "Hopefully one thing that will remain the same is that it will be a lot of fun to watch."

The show - which is expected to air in the second half of 2025 - sees a group known as The Faithfuls hunting for The Traitors, a group whose identities are kept secret from the majority and carry out a nightly "murder" to eliminate a member of the group.

A spokesman for the series previously said: "'The Traitors' is a game that includes lies and deception, thus it would be foolhardy for any Faithful to speculate before the game has begun."