Martine McCutcheon 'healing' after marriage split

Martine McCutcheon has thanked fans for their support following her shock split from Jack McManus.

The 48-year-old actress revealed in August 2024 that Jack had left her after 18 years together and she has since taken time off social media to focus on "healing" but returned this month to share an update with fans.

She said in a new video: "Hello everybody it has been a long time since I have been on here but I wanted to say that your messages of love and support and all sorts last year were so so amazing for me last year. So thank you so much

"I have not been on here I have basically been finding my feet, healing, focusing on the next chapter which I am very excited.

Martine and Jack share nine-year-old son Rafferty and she explained how proud she is of the fact that the couple have managed to put him first despite their split.

Martine and Jack, 40, tied the knot in 2012 after dating for five years.

Sharing news of their split last year, she wrote on Instagram: "After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it’s best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision.

"We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, nine-year-old son Rafferty, who’s happiness and welfare has always been, and will continue to be, our number one priority.

"We both of course, still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives.

“Whilst this decision has evolved over a period of time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time... Especially for our little boy.

"We obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible.

"Many thanks in advance for your respect and support, at this difficult time."