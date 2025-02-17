Marti Pellow thinks family-orientated TV shows have become "thin on the ground" in recent years.

Masked Singer's Marti Pellow thinks family TV shows have become 'thin on the ground' recently

The 59-year-old singer finished third as Wolf in 'The Masked Singer' -in which celebrities conceal their identities behind extravagant costumes whilst they perform pop songs - and explained that the "whole point" of it is that it brings people together.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', he told stand-in host Christine Lampard: "Everybody got me right away, pretty much right away. I remember when the first show went out, I had a wee look online and everybody got it!

"To be part of that experience, you're so isolated and you never actually get to meet anybody. And I'm a wee talker myself. You spend a lot of time isolated yourself and then you go and do your song. But occasionally I'd hear someone from the window and I'd do 'Oooh, that's a good song!'

"But what I loved about it was the whole point that you can sit with your family, get some takeout food and sit. The generations thing, those programmes, are a bit thin on the ground."

The 'Love Is All Around' hitmaker - who finished behind runner-up singer Gregory Porter and West End superstar Samantha Barks on the ITV competition -added that members of the public knew from the beginning that it was him, and he was often hounded in the street by fans who were convinced that they had guessed correctly.

He said: "I'd come up to a set of traffic lights or go and do my shopping in the local store, and people would come up to me and howl. They'd say 'Is that you? Because I've got a line on at the bookies!'"